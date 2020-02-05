Jennifer Winget posts a throwback picture of Maya from Beyhadh 2, netizens melt over her cute expressions

Jennifer Winget has reprised her role as Maya in Beyhadh 2 and even though the plotline is entirely different than the first season, the show is being loved by the fans just as much. In the show, Maya Jaisingh has returned after 8 years to take revenge from Mrityunjay Roy, her old employer. There have been a few flashback scenes in the show so far and Jennifer Winget is seen sporting her short hair for the same.

While the Maya Jaisingh in present is ruthless and vengeful, the old Maya was a bubbly, chirpy girl who loved her life to bits. Keeping up with the bubbly character, Jennifer took to her Instagram to share a picture from behind-the-scenes where she is seen posing candidly with an adorable pout and the fans can’t get over the adorable picture.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

#Throwback10 Maya Then! #Beyhadh2 #staytuned

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Feb 3, 2020 at 6:12am PST

The fans await a lot of twists in the show as Maya will soon marry Rudra to get her final revenge on MJ. How excited are you to see Maya and MJ come face-to-face?

