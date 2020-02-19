Six months after quitting smoking, Vishal Dadlani says his voice is almost back to what it used to be; watch video

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself singing a verse from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Kinna Sona Tennu Rab Ne Banaya’. Along with the video, the musician even wrote a long note talking about his struggle of giving up smoking and how it has improved his voice.

Vishal said that he quit smoking in August last year after smoking more than 40 cigarettes a day for nine years and further wrote how his voice had almost given up. "I quit smoking on the last day of August 2019. After 9 straight years of 40+ cigarettes a day, and a year of vaping (which was worse!) plus my severe abuse of my vocals at concerts and during recordings…my voice had almost given up.I never let anyone know, but I was struggling. My range, control, tone, everything was wobbling. Singing softly was completely impossible (any singer will agree, that's far more demanding than belting out a loud take!) Everything you've heard from me in the last 2 years, has been nowhere close to 100% of what I actually sound like," he wrote.

Writing further about the change he has seen, he wrote, "BUT…NOW… Almost six months after quitting completely, my voice is almost back to what it used to be. My clean tone has returned, my control is a lot better (not yet perfect, though) and I'm actually happy to be singing again, instead of feeling discomfort and pain. ???????? Basically…what I'm saying is…if you smoke…quit now.before you damage yourself permanently."

Vishal Dadlani has delivered several hit tracks in Bollywood movies like Bluffmaster, Om Shaanti Om, Dus, Chennai Express and Baaghi 3 among several others.

