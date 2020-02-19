Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Hrithik Roshan stops by to greet Kartik Aaryan and a banter follows

Last night's Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards was indeed a star-studded event, with the Who's Who of Bollywood gracing the red carpet and being recognised for their performance and ventures. Youth icon Kartik Aaryan also arrived to attend the gala night, and was seen posing for the shutterbugs happily.

However, we were in to witness quite a moment. As Kartik was posing, superstar Hrithik Roshan was passing by, in his car. Kartik went ahead to meet him and Hrithik stopped his car to exchange greetings. They were seen laughing, conversing and even shook hands. Quite a fanboy moment for Kartik! Watch the video below.

The six finger shake hand ???? #kartikaaryan with #hrithikroshan ????????????

Later, the Love Aaj Kal star was headed to filmmaker Anees Bazmee's residence to catch up with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. They were also joined by Tabu.

Kartik, who will be next seen in Om Raut's yet-untitled action film, is already getting into the mode, it seems like. He shared a video of himself performing a somersault. "Action Film mili nahi ki uchhal kud shuru," he wrote.

We can't wait to see how he transforms himself into an action hero from a lover boy!

