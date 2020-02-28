Disha Patani dances on ‘Lean On’ with a friend amid Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai shooting

After starring in Malang that released earlier this month, Disha Patani is busy with the shooting schedule of her next film, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Amid the shooting schedule, the actress having the time of her life enjoying the time on the sets of the film.

Now, a video of Disha Patani is going viral in which she dancing to the tunes of the popular song 'Lean On'. The actress along with her friend was doing the hook step in a car and added her own twist with Bhangra steps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patan Gujarat has been shooting for her upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. This is her second collaboration with the superstar post Bharat. The film is releasing on Eid 2020.

