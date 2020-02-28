Throwback Thursday: Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘then & now’ photo of meeting Ranbir Kapoor on sets of Brahmastra and Ajooba with Shashi Kapoor

The much delayed and highly awaited film Brahmastra is currently on its last schedule. Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor kicked off the final schedule in Mumbai. Interestingly, the megastar shared a photo of himself with Ranbir Kapoor and also another one where he met him during Ajooba shooting.

In this throwback photo, one can see toddler Ranbir Kapoor standing next to grand-uncle Shashi Kapoor on the sets of Ajooba in 1990. Cut to 2020, the two stars are working together in fantasy drama Brahmastra. "T 3453 – THEN and NOW .. तब और अब बड़ी बड़ी हैरान आँखें , RANBIR की , AJOOBA के सेट पे , Shashi जी और मेरे साथ ; और अब एक मझा हुआ सशक्त RANBIR , 'ब्रहमास्त्र' के सेट पे !! 1990 to 2020 .."समय चलता है अपनी समय सिद्ध चाल"," he wrote on Instagram.

… THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi … 1990 to 2020 !!!! Phew !! Been a while

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are currently on the final schedule of Brahmastra. A day ago, Big B shared couple of photos with Ranbir Kapoor as they kicked off the schedule as early as 6am. "T 3452 – .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️????.. I need 4 of those????s to keep up with his enormous talent," he wrote on Twitter.

On the sets .. with the one I admire and adore .. one of the finest .. need the 4 chairs to match up to his incredible talent ????!!

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna among others. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

