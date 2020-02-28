Karan Johar chooses grinning over pouting in this unmissable throwback photo shared by Smriti Irani

16 years is a long time, right? That's exactly how old Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is! Although we've had only six seasons so far, the show started out in 2004. Most of us didn't know that Union Minister and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actor Smriti Irani had graced the couch as a guest! She was accompanied by Sakshi Tanwar, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Irani has now taken to Instagram to share a priceless throwback photo where Karan poses with his two guests. Back then, Karan preferred grinning ear to ear than pouting! Also, all of them were so much thinner, and Smriti blamed the Koffee With Karan hampers for all the fat! "POUT MIA alert..Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken … P.S—- notice how slim yours truly was. totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain," she wrote.Just in case you are amused to look at Karan in the photo, he himself is no less amused. 'Oh god!!!! That may have been the last time I smiled in a photograph!! and what was I wearing?????," he wrote, in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

POUT MIA alert ????Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken … P.S—- notice how slim yours truly was ????‍♀totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain ????#tbt ❤️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Feb 26, 2020 at 8:36pm PST

Well, it does take time to transform yourself into a fashionista!

