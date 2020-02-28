Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai says she joined the show to create opportunity for Arhaan Khan

TV actor Rashami Desai, who was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13, went through a rather eventful journey inside the house, and all of it wasn't as pleasant as she would have liked it to be. It was during the show that she learned about boyfriend Arhaan Khan's marriage and that he had children also. However, in numerous instances, we saw Rashami standing by Arhaan, and initially, she refused to believe that Arhaan wasn't being truthful to her.

However, looks like things have changed. Speaking to a leading daily, Rashami said she had left that chapter behind and will refrain from making ill comments about him. Albeit, she added that she was shocked that Arhaan hid such an important aspect of his life from her, and that she hadn't met any of his family members. Rashami says she also needs some answers and will meet Arhaan for the same.

Opening up on how she even considered leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house after learning about Arhaan's truth, Rashami said she joined the show so that Arhaan could also get an opportunity.

Before the show went on air, there were rumours that Rashami and Arhaan would be tying the knot on the show itself. While nothing like that happened and Arhaan stayed in the game only for a brief period, Rashami later alleged that he had secretly committed to the makers of the show that he'd marry Rashami on the show.

