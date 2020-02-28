Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 to go off air on This date before it continues digitally

Jennifer Winget reprised her role as Maya after two years with Beyhadh 2. While the fans couldn’t wait to see her to be the badass queen on television, Beyhadh 2 failed to show the appreciation on the TRP charts. After consistently low TRPs, the channel took an overnight decision to take the show off air, but the good news is that it will continue digitally. Maya Jaisingh’s character has failed to show the ruthlessness on some level and the fans are not very keen on watching it.
