Bhagyashree recalls being separated from husband for one and a half year, says it still scares her

Actor Bhagyashree and husband Himalaya Dassani have been blissfully married for three decades now. However, mostly all relationships go through rough patches, and there's was of no exception. In a video that is taking over the internet, she is seen recalling a time when she was separated from her husband for a year and half.

"Yes, Himalaya ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that 'What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?' It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling)," she is heard saying.

View this post on Instagram

#bhagyashree talks about her seperation with her husband Himalaya which was for few years. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 27, 2020 at 1:20am PST

Bhaghayshree met her husband in school, and went on to marry him against her parents' will. This happened soon after her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. She wedded in a temple, in the presence of some close friends including her first film's co-star Salman Khan. They’re now parents to Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his debut with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and will next star in Nikamma.

Also Read: "They still call my mother out as Suman", says Bhagyashree's son Abimanyu Dassani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results