No body double for Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra recently injured her shoulder while training to play badminton champ Saina Nehwal. She is now recuperating, but will soon get back to the game. I connected with Parineeti and she said, “I’ve injured myself training for badminton. I am resting and recuperating.” In the coming weeks, the practice and rehearsals to play Nehwal are going to be rigorous.
According to sources, there will be no body double to play the game for Parineeti. “Parineeti will do all the badminton scenes herself. No duplicates. Director Amole Gupte wants the game to look authentic. Parineeti must look convincing on the badminton court or the film will fall flat.”
