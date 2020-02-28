Watch: Dia Mirza reminds Kapil Sharma the theme of Thappad after he tries to flirt with her

Dia Mirza along with Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha was extensively promoting their film Thappad in the past week. The film that hit the theatre today deals with domestic violence.

Recently, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, and Anubhav Sinha went to promote their film on Kapil Sharma's show.

In a promotional video of the same, Kapil is seen asking Dia “Kya lena pasand karengi, coffee tea ya direct flirt (What will you prefer, coffee, tea or direct flirting)?” However, the actress interrupts him and asks if he knows the theme of their film.

In response to Dia's question a blushing Kapil mouths Sonakshi Sinha's dialogue from Dabangg and says “Thappad se darr nahi lagta memsaab, pyar se lagta hai."

@KapilSharmaK9 ka yeh kaunsa darr hain jo aya pure duniya ke samne jab aye #Thappad ki cast. Janniye #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat raat 9:30 baje. @taapsee @deespeak @anubhavsinha @kikusharda @haanjichandan @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @banijayasia @apshaha pic.twitter.com/OX0pXnG8yj

— Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2020

Thappad is the story of a woman who seeks divorce after her husband slaps her at a house party. Dia has called the film her greatest accomplishments career-wise.

“When I heard the thematic line of the film, I was like, 'I have to be a part of this movie.' It doesn't matter whether I'm playing a mother of a 20-year-old or a 13-year-old. Nothing matters. What matters is the fact that this story is being heard. And, I stand by that. I'm so proud that Thappad is a part of my filmography," Dia said post-screening of Thappad in Mumbai.

