Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades opens up on marriage plans

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are on the top of the world, ever since their baby boy Arik has come home. They are two hands-on parents who are continuously juggling between work and commitments at home. Meanwhile, many also wonder if they got the plans to tie the knot anytime soon.

Speaking to a daily, Gabriella said she did not believe marriage was mandatory. While societal pressure will always exist, she bats in favour of personal decisions such as marriage and children being left to one's own choices. Adding that she did not have a very strong opinion about the institution of marriage, she also said that love did not require a definition and people were slowly opening up to a more liberating time when we are accepting to other people's choices. She also said that marriage wasn't a subject that she and Arjun discussed.

Gabriella, who is originally a model from South Africa, has also appeared in a couple of Hindi projects, and came here to launch her own fashion line-up. She owns Deme by Gabriella, a premium luxury brand for women.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal writes the sweetest note for daughter Mahikaa as she turns 18

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results