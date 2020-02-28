Watch: Abhishek Bachchan is here to give you a glimpse of Anupam Kher’s New York home

Actors Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan caught up over dinner in New York, and had a good time chatting! Junior Bachchan decided to walk to Kher's NY residence post dinner, and who doesn't like meeting an old acquaintance in another country, far away from home?

Kher later took to Instagram to share a photo and also a video wherein Abhishek chills at his house. "It was so so wonderful to see my favourite person/baccha @bachchan in New York. He brought so much of love, warmth and positivity with him. After dinner he insisted to walk back with me to my place. His visit warmed my home and heart," he wrote.

It was so so wonderful to see my favourite person/baccha @bachchan in New York. He brought so much of love, warmth and positivity with him. After dinner he insisted to walk back with me to my place. His visit warmed my home and heart. ????????????

In the video, Abhishek dressed in a black tee, denims and a heavy jacket, is seated by the window. "Thank you, AK. I am glad to be here. It’s a beautiful house and I am so happy to get to see the view live, as opposed to your Instagram Stories," he is heard saying. From whatever little we can see, it is a beautiful house indeed!

Kher is now living in New York as he continues to work on NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam. Abhishek, on the other hand, is filming for Bob Biswas and has also started working on The Big Bull.

