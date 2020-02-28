Manish Malhotra reveals he once earned Rs 500 per month!

Manish Malhotra, over the years, has become that one designer Bollywood can't do without. From the country's most prestigious fashion shows to the most high-profile marriages and beyond, you are likely to stumble upon more than one stars donning his creation. But no success story ever happened without immense hard work and effort.

While speaking to a leading storytelling platform, he opened up on how he was inclined to Bollywood films since a very early age. While he wasn't a good student academically, he really enjoyed painting classes, and would often give fashion advises to his mother!

View this post on Instagram

“I grew up in a typical Punjabi household, where my mom always encouraged me in all that I wanted to do. Growing up, I was always fascinated by Bollywood films and made it a point to watch every single film that was released. But I wasn’t a very good student and found academics boring. In the 6th grade, I remember joining a painting class — I enjoyed it so much! From watching films, to painting, and being surrounded by mother’s clothes, my love for fashion grew. I used to even give fashion advice to my mom on her sarees! When I got into college, I started modelling, and began working at a boutique. I was there for a year and a half, and all I earned was Rs. 500 a month, but it was worth it. I couldn’t afford to go abroad and study fashion, so that was my school in a way. I’m completely self-taught — I used to sit and sketch for hours! Finally at the age of 25, I got my big break — I worked on a film starring Juhi Chawla! But ‘Rangeela’ was a turning point for me — I won my very first Filmfare award for it! But there were challenges — I remember producers would get so irritated when I’d ask multiple questions about the storyline. The only brief I had was to make the heroine look glamorous. But I wanted to do more! That’s how my name started going around. I started travelling the world, designing clothes, and then launched my own label in 2005. But it hasn’t been an easy journey… When Sridevi passed away, it was probably one of the worst moments of my life, professionally and personally. But through it all, my work kept me going. I began as a costume designer, and today I’m a fashion designer who’s working with the 4th generation of actors! And this year, I’ll complete 30 years in the industry. But the one thing that hasn’t changed is that, even after all this time, I still get nervous before fashion shows! And I want that to remain the same, because that’s my identity — it reminds me of who I am, where I’ve come from, and what I’m meant to do.” —- HOB with @blenderspridefashiontour brings to you stories of those whose individuality has taken center stage, because of their choices and the path they’ve taken with pride. #MyIdentityMyPride

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on Feb 28, 2020 at 1:31am PST

"When I got into college, I started modelling, and began working at a boutique. I was there for a year and a half, and all I earned was Rs. 500 a month, but it was worth it. I couldn’t afford to go abroad and study fashion, so that was my school in a way. I’m completely self-taught — I used to sit and sketch for hours! Finally at the age of 25, I got my big break — I worked on a film starring Juhi Chawla," he was quoted on the page's Instagram post. The film in question is Swarg, which came out in 1990. There was no looking back. However, he practically rose to fame after working in Urmila Matondkar's Rangeela.

Malhotra has certainly come a very long way, and has strong contributions behind putting Indian fashion on the global map. "But the one thing that hasn’t changed is that, even after all this time, I still get nervous before fashion shows! And I want that to remain the same, because that’s my identity — it reminds me of who I am, where I’ve come from, and what I’m meant to do," he was further quoted as saying.

More power to you!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results