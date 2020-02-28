Hungama Play’s Kashmakash is an engrossing take on modern-day crimes

Hungama Play’s latest original show, Kashmakash is an anthology with each episode narrating a different story about modern-day crimes in India. These are crimes that we see happening around us every day and yet, think that we are immune to them. This show, however, is a reminder that even the smallest of (seemingly harmless) mistakes we make could land us in big trouble. The show is narrated from the victim’s perspective and each episode offers an alternate ending, highlighting the dilemma that the characters go through when choosing between right and wrong.

Given the fact that the show contains 5 unique stories of crimes, it is only befitting that we review each episode separately.

Story #1 – Jiya

Social media would have us believe that all influencers live a fabulous lifestyle, however, this episode shows the ugly side of being a social media influencer. Jiya, the protagonist, is willing to go to any lengths to protect the façade that is her digital life, so much so that she refuses to come to terms with her mental disorder. She falls prey to a vicious scheme of a blackmailer who uses the very fame that she was trying to protect, as a leverage against her.

Directed by Shiva Verma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, the episode is absorbing from the beginning and the deftness with which the subject has been handled is commendable. Abigail Pande plays the titular role and she breathes life into the character of Jiya. The episode also features supremely talented veteran actors like Supriya Shukla, Rajendra Chawla and Vicky Ahuja, and they are all a delight to watch.

Story #2 – Rampur Rocks

This, perhaps, would be the most relatable of all stories for people across all age groups because it highlights an issue that we have become all too familiar with – fake news. Pankaj, a village Romeo, is the admin of a WhatsApp group and uses it to spread fake news to his advantage. However, when the same lies come back to haunt him, he is left defenceless.

The episode stars Sharad Malhotra and Anjum Fakih in lead roles and both of them instantly connect with the viewers; their accents, mannerisms and body language, all lend authenticity to the story which is set in a village in U.P. Saket N Yadav has directed this story and he successfully manages to transport us to the world that he has created – raw, rustic and believable.

Story #3 – Chat Talk

A bored housewife discovers a live video app and becomes famous overnight, but her instant popularity also earns her the attention of some perverts and stalkers. Unwittingly, she compromises the safety of herself and her family, and her actions have some devastating consequences.

Chat Talk stars Vahbiz Dorabjee as Indu, the housewife and Eijaz Khan as her husband, and their performances are spell-binding. The episode has been directed by Anil V Kumar who masterfully infuses the story with the emotions and sensitivity that it requires.

Story #4 – Puff Puff Pass

Kritika, a college going girl who refuses to give up drugs accidentally discovers a shocking secret that pushes her to the point of no return. Another believable story in the show that highlights how easy it is to fall prey to drugs and destroy one’s life.

This is the second episode in the series to be directed by Shiva Verma and Saptaraj Chakraborty and once again, they create a story that is multi-layered and has an instant connect with the audience. Lavina Tandon, who plays the role of Kritika, is phenomenal and succeeds in communicating the loneliness, trauma and mental agony that her character goes through. Abhishek Kapur, as Parth, is earnest and does complete justice to his part.

Story #5 – Hidden Gem

A celebrity couple eager to get away on a romantic weekend, but unable to leave behind their digital life, gets in trouble when their social media updates fall in the wrong hands.

The episode stars Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur, and both of them are at the top of their game here. Their chemistry is crackling and they make us root for them throughout. The second episode to be directed by Saket N Yadav, he carefully weaves in romance, thrill and suspense in a 22 minute story.

Kashmakash packs in 5 powerful stories in a single show. With a length of about 20 – 22 minutes each, the episodes are crisp and effectively highlight the ordeal of these victims. With interesting storylines, superb performances and great direction, the show deserves the top spot in everyone’s watchlist!

Watch the show on Hungama Play.

