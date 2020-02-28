Are Rashami Desai and Arti Singh still friends? We know the answer

It's been two weeks since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. However, the audience is quite into a hangover. And why not, when the five months within the house were so eventful! TV actor Rashami Desai, who had reached the top six contestants, recently opened up about her present equations with housemates in an interview.

For everyone who remembers, Rashami and Arti had a fall-out within the house and Arti even vouched to not speak to Rashami ever. However, when Rashami was quizzed about it, she denied that there was anything wrong between the two. In fact, she revealed that she face-timed with Arti right before she left for the interviews. She also added that Arti must have spoken in anger earlier, and doesn't mean any of the things she said before. Okay then!

Rashami also cleared the air about her equation with Sidharth. They had quite a love-hate chemistry on the show. She said she considered him her best friend on the show, and they hadn't communicated ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Looks like equations are mending and friendships are rebuilding, now that the rivalry is over!

