When Vicky Kaushal offered to pay for a role in movies!

Vicky Kaushal, after Uri: The Surgical Strike, has become the national crush for all the right reasons. The actor has proved his worth since his debut and has struggled a lot to land the kind of roles that he did. He has always been very particular of getting into the skin of his character from the beginning and has managed to woo his fans every single time.

In his recent interaction with a news channel, he spoke about how he almost offered to pay the makers for giving him a role. Recalling his struggling days, he says he would always manage to get in the top three, but then would get rejected anyway after he informed them of his budget. Then he thought that his budget was the issue so he ended up asking them their budget, still got rejected. At last, when there was no other way out, he would offer them the money to get him the role.

Well, his struggling days are long gone as the actor has multiple projects lined up including, Ashwathama, Sam, Takht, and Sardar Udham Singh.

