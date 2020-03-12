Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback Holi celebrations’ pictures with Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor; making everyone nostalgic

There’s no celebrity cooler than Amitabh Bachchan, especially when it comes to sharing throwback pictures on social media. From Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan’s childhood pictures to some unseen throwback pictures with some legendary stars, he makes sure to make the netizens experience a wave of nostalgia with most of his posts.
The days of past Holi’s.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi ..” Take a look at the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
Holi at RK studios .. the best .. Raj Kapoor ji, SHAMMI Kapoor ji ,
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Mar 10, 2020 at 12:06am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Mar 10, 2020 at 12:04am PDT
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre and Brahmastra.
