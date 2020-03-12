Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback Holi celebrations’ pictures with Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor; making everyone nostalgic

There’s no celebrity cooler than Amitabh Bachchan, especially when it comes to sharing throwback pictures on social media. From Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan’s childhood pictures to some unseen throwback pictures with some legendary stars, he makes sure to make the netizens experience a wave of nostalgia with most of his posts.

For Holi 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture with Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor as they celebrated the festival at RK Studios. Along with this picture, he also posted a collage of pictures with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Jeetendra. He posted the collage with the caption, “Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह ????❤️ हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से “गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ; ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ “ ~ अबThe days of past Holi’s.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi ..” Take a look at the pictures.

Holi at RK studios .. the best .. Raj Kapoor ji, SHAMMI Kapoor ji ,

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre and Brahmastra.

