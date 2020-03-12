Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani pull off an all-nighter on their first day of Lucknow schedule for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become one of the most-talked-about films since its announcement with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani headlining the project. It is the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was also a remake and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. The film is still considered a classic one with its on-point comic timing and an intriguing plot.
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 began in December last year and now, the team has headed for the Lucknow schedule after a small break. The duo shared a few videos from their first all-nighter of their Lucknow schedule. In a boomerang that Kiara shared, she’s seen beating the cold with a small bonfire next to her, While Kartik Aaryan is just admiring the full moon.
Watch the videos right here.
