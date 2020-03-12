Milind Soman opens up about his enrolment in an RSS shakha in his new book, Made In India

Milind Soman, apart from giving out major fitness goals and couple goals with his wife, has recently written a book titled Made In India. The Iron Man of India has been a fitness enthusiast since his modelling days and has practised all that he preached. From a model to an actor to a runner, he has done it all and has managed to make girls drool over him time and again.

In his book, Milind Soman revealed that he was enrolled in an RSS Shakha as a kid because his father thought he would become more disciplined as a child. Revealing his experience of being a student there and his childhood memories, he writes, “The other thing that happened around the time I started swimming was my enrolment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or the RSS. When I read today all the subversive, communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas, I am frankly baffled. My memories of what happened at our shakha between 6 and 7 p.m. each weekday evening are completely different—we marched about in our khaki shorts, did some yoga, worked out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium with no fancy equipment, sang songs and chanted Sanskrit verses that we did not understand the meanings of, played games and had a bunch of fun with our fellows.”

After the internet went crazy over this revelation, he tweeted, “Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!”

Take a look at his tweet.

Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. ???????????????? wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!

— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 10, 2020

What’s your opinion of Milind Soman’s revelation? Let us know in the comments below.

