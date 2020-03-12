Jacqueline Fernandez looks dreamy in a Punit Balana lehenga as she sets out to celebrate Holi

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the few actresses who can pull off any look with extreme class and poise. The actress has wooed her fans with her adorable antics time and again and had recently starred in a music video with Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz. All set to celebrate Holi 2020 in style, Jacqueline Fernandez’s look has won so many hearts!

In an off-white lehenga with delicate thread work with tassels around the skirt, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen celebrating the day in its full spirit. With a colourful eye makeup, she opted for nude lips and a sleek straight hairdo. Styled by Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline Fernandez has proven that she is quite the fashionista yet again!

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Holi moli ????????❤️

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 10, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram

???? holi ????????????????

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 10, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @zoomtv ・・・ Coz when she smiles, the whole world stops and stares for while! @jacquelinef143 at #ZHF2020

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Mrs. Serial Killer and Attack.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez brings in the summer vibes with her floral separates and we’re love-struck!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results