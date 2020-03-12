Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dance their hearts out during Holi in this throwback video

India was celebrating the festival of colours on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on Holi 2020 and even celebrated the day with their loved ones. A video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has now gone viral wherein the two of them are seen dancing their hearts out!

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a throwback video from 2000 when SRK and Gauri attended his party. His friends pushed him into a pool full of coloured water. He even took Gauri to the pool and splashed water on her. They were seen dancing and enjoying with their friends. Ghai captioned the video, “NOSTALGIA. Happy Holi."

On Holi, SRK took to Twitter to share a selfie with a caption that read, “And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe."

To everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently producing Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas. He has two Netflix projects coming up – Class of 83 and Betaal. He is yet to announce his next project but rumours are rife that he is starring in films helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

