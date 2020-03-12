Varun Dhawan says Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ is the reason for his unhappiness

The Judwaa 2 co-stars Varun Dhawan, Taapse Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez got into a fun banter on their Instagram stories after Jacqueline shared a sketch of the three. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez came across a pencil sketch of the trio from their Judwaa 2 days while she was packing up.

The actress shared the frame and wrote, "Judwaa 2!! was packing and found this."

While Taapsee and Jacqueline can be seen smiling widely with their teeth showing, Taapsee Pannu reposting the story asked, "Why is Varun Dhawan not looking happy in this???"

Replying to Taapsee, Varun wrote, "Cause @taapsee gave me Thappad congratulations taps"

Thanking Varun, the Thappad actress replied, "Thank you, Coolie No 1".

Social media has definitely proven to be a platform for stars to stay connected and even entertain their fans. Judwaa 2 was the remake of the Salman Khan starrer Judwaa that released in 1997. The film directed by David Dhawan follows the story of twins Raja and Prem who get separated at birth.

