Kajol shares beautiful pictures of her daughter Nysa Devgn

Kajol often gives a glimpse of her life on social media. The actress shared some new photos of her daughter Nysa Devgn on Instagram and she looks beautiful.

Sharing two pictures of Nysa, Kajol wrote, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore.”

Nysa Devgn is sitting on a wooden floor while dressed in a golden lehenga while flaunting a wide smile.

After the stupendous success of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Kajol recently featured in a short film titled Devi. Directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee, the short movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre and Neena Kulkarni.

In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore

