Pictures: Shivangi Joshi enjoys the scenic beauty of Uttarakhand on her vacation

Shivangi Joshi recently headed off to Uttarakhand to celebrate Holi with her family and has also posted a couple of pictures where she is seen enjoying the greenery and scenic beauty of the place. She is well known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the show has been topping the TRP charts with its constant and consistent fanbase.

In the pictures that Shivangi Joshi shared, she’s seen dressed in a beautiful pink salwar suit and we’re totally in awe of her. With a serene expression, Shivangi is seen gazing at the greenery and has taken a much-needed break from the hectic schedules. Take a look at the pictures that she shared.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:16am PDT

She is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and also starred in a music video recently titled ‘Aadatein’ with Suraj Roy.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi reveals her excitement about debuting at Cannes!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results