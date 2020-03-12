What’s Your Pick: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora Khan, who wore the Reebok x Victoria Bekham’s capsule collection better?

Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora are known to be the fittest actresses in Bollywood and have given us all major fitness motivations for their followers. With Katrina Kaif’s recent association with Reebok, she revealed a glimpse of the latest Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s capsule collection and the internet is going crazy over it. However, Malaika Arora was spotted in the same outfit as hers and looks just as stunning as Katrina.

Even though the collection launches tomorrow, officially, we’re not surprised that these two divas have gotten their hands on them beforehand. While Katrina Kaif posted the picture donning the same brown coloured co-ords set with a grunge hairdo, Malaika Arora was spotted walking out of her gym wearing the same. Take a look at their pictures.

While both of them have looked absolutely jaw-dropping, we can’t decide who carried the look better. Which actress out of the two do you think looked the best in this ensemble? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

