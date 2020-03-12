Vicky Kaushal wishes Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal had a phenomenal 2019 with the stupendous success of Uri – The Surgical Strike which was directed by Aditya Dhar. While the film got Vicky his first National Award in Best Actor category, Aditya bagged National Award for Best Director. Today, the director is celebrating his 37th birthday and received a warm wish from Vicky.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a black and white photo with Aditya while he is dressed in military uniform. He captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday @ADITYADHARFILMS. I love you.”

This year, Aditya and Vicky will reunite for The Immortal Ashwatthama which will be a trilogy. It is inspired by the story of Mahabharata and will be mounted on a lavish budget.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next starring in Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sarcar. After Raazi, he will be collaborating with Meghna Gulzar again for Sam Manekshaw biopic. Currently, he is prepping for the role of Aurangzeb for Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

