Harry Styles is breaking the internet in fishnet stockings on the cover of Beauty Papers

British singer Harry Styles is once again breaking the internet with his zany style quotient and creativity. For Beauty Papers magazine's upcoming eighth issue, the 26-year-old singer is featured on the magazine cover with a teaser that said, "I'm Harry Edwards Styles".
Beauty Papers shared a batch of new photos from the shoot and they are absolutely stunning. In one of the photos, the singer is wearing fishnet stockings with shoes while sitting on a chair and flaunting his tattoo-filled body! The magazine wrote, "BEAUTY PAPERS. Harry Edward Styles x Beauty Papers for REVOLUTION issue. ‘Treat people with kindness’ resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are."
BEAUTY PAPERS. Harry Edward Styles x Beauty Papers for REVOLUTION issue. 'Treat people with kindness' resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are.
Harry Styles dropped his album 'Fine Line' in December 2019. Two months and two music videos, 'Lights Up' and 'Adore You', later, the 26-year-old singer has dropped gut-wrenching 'Falling' music video on February 28, 2020.
