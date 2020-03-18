New photos of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler are here!

Steven Spielberg fans can rejoice as a new set of photos and new details of West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as the new Tony and Maria are here! The film will also star Broadway actress Ariana DeBose as Anita, Rita Moreno, the original Anita, as Valentina, and the grand Mambo dance-off number.
Speaking to Vanity Fair about the highly anticipated remake, Spielberg said, “This story is not only a product of its time, but that time has returned, and it’s returned with a kind of social fury. I really wanted to tell that Puerto Rican, Nuyorican experience of basically the migration to this country and the struggle to make a living, and to have children, and to battle against the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice.”
An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.
View this post on Instagram
FIRST LOOK: #WestSideStory has been Steven Spielberg’s passion project decades in the making. Now, he’s bringing Tony, Maria, the Jets, and the Sharks back to the big screen, along with original cast member (and Oscar winner!) Rita Moreno, who says he has done “an incredible job” of updating the story—not to mention righting wrongs from the beloved 1961 film. At the link in bio, get your exclusive look at the American classic reimagined for our time. ???? #WestSideStoryMovie
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Mar 16, 2020 at 4:07am PDT
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply