Coronavirus Outbreak: Erica Fernandes says that this break from work is more of a necessity

Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been making heads turn with her post-leap vengeful avatar set out to seek revenge from Parth Samthaan’s character Anurag. The fans have loved this avatar on her and have been appreciating this new side of Prerna. However, in the wake of Coronavirus, all the shoots have been put on a halt till March 31.

Speaking on the same, Erica said that this leave is more of a necessity to get our health back in place and how important it is to take time off. So more than a forced holiday, it is a safety measure. While they entertain masses on a daily basis, it is important for them to make sure that everyone is safe and so she is glad that the government has taken this initiative. Since the television actors don’t get to take-offs as often, this move was quite a necessity for them, says Erica.

