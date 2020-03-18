Surbhi Jyoti supports the government’s move to shut down shoots in the wake of COVID-19

It was recently announced that the shoots for all entertainment platforms will be put on a hold till March 31 by the government of Maharashtra considering the Coronavirus outbreak that has taken over the globe. Medical experts have asked the citizens to avoid large gatherings and stay indoors as much as possible.

Speaking on the same, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Surbhi Jyoti says that she is in full support of this decision made by the government since health comes first for all of us. She has recently made an entry on the show as the Moon Princess on this Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma starrer show and the fans just can’t seem to get enough of her. She says that it’s important for people to take it seriously and keep our health as a priority so she urges everyone to adhere by the instructions provided by the WHO and the government.

