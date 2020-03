Ek Villain 2: Sidharth Malhotra turns down Mohit Suri

Ek Villain the 2014 hit which featured Sidharth Malhotra as a reformed criminal avenging his beloved’s murder, is all set to get a sequel. The film was one of the few hits in Malhotra’s career and definitely gave his career a much-needed boost.

It therefore comes as a surprise to know that Sidharth Malhotra has turned down director Mohit Suri’s offer to do Ek Villain 2. “Perhaps Sid knew the villain would again walk away with all the praise. It happened with Riteish Deshmukh who played the villain in Ek Villain,” says an informed source.

In Ek Villain 2, John Abraham has been signed to play the villain. Sources say Sidharth wanted to play the villain this time. When director Mohit Suri declined to entertain Malhotra’s wish, he opted out making way for Aditya Roy Kapur who has just delivered a hit Malang with director Mohit Suri.

One hopes this incident won’t sour Sidharth Malhotra’s relations with Mohit Surti irreparably and that they will soon be working together again.

