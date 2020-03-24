Ek Villain 2: Sidharth Malhotra turns down Mohit Suri

Ek Villain the 2014 hit which featured Sidharth Malhotra as a reformed criminal avenging his beloved’s murder, is all set to get a sequel. The film was one of the few hits in Malhotra’s career and definitely gave his career a much-needed boost.
It therefore comes as a surprise to know that Sidharth Malhotra has turned down director Mohit Suri’s offer to do Ek Villain 2. “Perhaps Sid knew the villain would again walk away with all the praise. It happened with Riteish Deshmukh who played the villain in Ek Villain,” says an informed source.
One hopes this incident won’t sour Sidharth Malhotra’s relations with Mohit Surti irreparably and that they will soon be working together again.
