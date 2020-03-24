Shruti Haasan talks about life in quarantine; says father, sister and mother are living separately

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan have quarantined herself after returning from London around 10 days ago. The actress is using this time to do things she enjoys like cooking, baking and making organic soaps. The difficult part is not having the option to go out and the looming fear of what all of this means for us.

While talking to a tabloid Shruti stressed on the importance of social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Shruti said that the shoots were getting cancelled by the time she returned to the country. She said that her entire family has self-isolated themselves. She said that her mother is in Mumbai but living in another apartment while father Kamal Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan are in Chennai but in separate houses. She said that all her family members had different travelling schedules and it did not make sense for them to isolate together.

Meanwhile, Shruti who is living alone is keeping herself distracted by sharing secret recipes with her social media followers. She believes that it is the best time to learn new things and can share knowledge through social media. She is also utilizing the self-isolation to be on track with her fitness routine.

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen in the Telugu film Krack and in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil film Laabam.

