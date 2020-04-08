Actor-entrepreneur Sachiin. J.Joshi offers Beatle hotel in Powai to BMC for quarantine during Coronavirus crisis

Celebrities are pitching in their might in the Great Big Fight. Like the Tatas and Ambanis Viiking Group’s CMD, and acclaimed actor-entrepreneur Sachiin J. Joshi is also stepping up and doing his bit.

Sachiin J. Joshi, who is also the driving force behind the Big Brother Foundation, has offered Beatle Hotel in Powai to the BMC to quarantine COVID-19 patients coming from abroad! Beatle Hotel is a 36-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Powai in the suburbs of Mumbai.

When contacted Sachiin J. Joshi, who is stranded in Dubai, said, “Mumbai being a densely populated city, there are not enough hospitals and beds to take measures to save our city. When the BMC approached us for help, we voluntarily agreed to help.”

The actor-entrepreneur, who was last seen in Amavas opposite Nargis Fakhri and Mona Singh, has also starred in numerous films including his Bollywood debut with Aazaan, Jackpot opposite Sunny Leone, Veerappan opposite Lisa Ray and Usha Jadhav among others films.

“We’ve converted our hotel with the BMC’s help into a quarantine facility for travellers,” he added.

The BMC has taken precaution measures seriously, having issued guidelines for quarantine including special doctors and nurses assigned for regular check-up. “The entire building and rooms get sanitized regularly with staff equipped with the necessary gear.”

Considering it a citizen’s duty to help fight the virus, Sachiin believes that it is not just Mumbai or Maharashtra. It is not just India as well. It is the Coronavirus against the world. Keeping the government workers and the poor people in mind, his Big Brother Foundation has been distributing food boxes to the people in need. The foundation will do so till the end of the quarantine period!

