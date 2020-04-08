Aamir Khan donates to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and supports daily wage workers of Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has already made his contributions for the relief against the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has chosen to not go public with it. However, according to reports, Aamir Khan has already made his contributions.
He has donated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund as well as film workers’ association and a few NGOs. The actor has also donated to the daily wage workers of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha the shooting of which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
