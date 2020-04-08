Reese Witherspoon Is Running For Her Life

Her career has never been hotter and Reese Witherspoon, 44, is now among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Equally impressive- she is also a successful producer. When the coronavirus got most of us locked up, Reese was in the middle of business deals to direct and star in her own productions. She has several projects she’s eager to start filming, including Legally Blonde 3, and she’s desperate to control the weight on her 5’1” frame – especially since she cannot go to the gym. Reese is running every day, rain or shine (and usually alone) so she will be ready to work when she can.

