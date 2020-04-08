Olivier Martinez Is Foolishly Unafraid Of Your Germs

It’s a little sad to see Olivier Martinez shopping and picking up his baguette at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills because he usually does this chore with his son Maceo. But why no mask and gloves? Maceo is likely isolating with his mom Halle Berry. The French actor (remember how sexy he was in Unfaithful?) has been living in Los Angeles since he divorced Halle in 2016 because he wants to spend maximum time with his son. Ironically, Olivier and Halle planned to move to France when they were together, but Halle’s ex Gabriel Aubry wouldn’t allow her to move with their daughter. Olivier isn’t accepting acting jobs that will keep him away for long, so his career is taking second place to his son.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results