Audience reactions to Captain America wielding Thor’s hammer in Avengers: Endgame goes viral one year later

Can you believe Marvel's Avengers: Endgame released almost a year ago? And now clips from the film are going viral that showcase the opening night reactions of the audience.

A twitter user shared a couple of videos online from the Hollywood premiere for Avengers: Endgame of the audience's reactions to some of the big moments in the film. The reaction video was originally shared on Youtube in July 2019. One of the biggest moments from the film was when Chris Evans' Captain America finally started to wield Chris Hemsworth's Thor’s hammer during the final battle against Thanos. The crowd cheered which is giving chills.

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG

— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

Another big moment was when the portals opened and the superheroes who were lost in the snap in Avengers: Infinity War returned to the final battle.

You're still not ready for this one. #ILoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/ZmvfZixCju

— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 8, 2020

The female Avengers reunion and Scarlet Witch vs Thanos moments were also thoroughly enjoyed.

The huge moment was when Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) snapped his fingers to eliminate Thanos and the crowd went completely wild. It was the most fascinating and emotional moments in the film.

"I am Iron Man" pic.twitter.com/wYHKaYhzwD

— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

​Avengers: Endgame starred Karen Gillan and Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Pom Klementieff, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd among others. The film was directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

