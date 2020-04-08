Watch: Sunny Leone and Daisy Shah take up the Baby Shark Challenge 

Sunny Leone seems to be making the right kind of noise amidst the lockdown with her new chat show Locked Up With Sunny. Having people from different walks of life, this time around Sunny had Daisy Shah as one of her guests and both the actors seem to go down a long way.
Sunny shared a video where she can be seen dancing her heart out with Daisy Shah. The post was captioned as, ''Baby shark challenge with @shahdaisy we had so much fun I have a few more videos I will share soon. Daisy, we are the best!''
View this post on Instagram
Baby shark challenge with @shahdaisy we had so much fun I have a few more videos I will share soon. Daisy we are the best!
A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 7, 2020 at 11:13am PDT
Also Read: Sunny Leone sets the internet on fire with her steamy bikini pictures
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply