Watch: Sunny Leone and Daisy Shah take up the Baby Shark Challenge 

Sunny Leone seems to be making the right kind of noise amidst the lockdown with her new chat show Locked Up With Sunny. Having people from different walks of life, this time around Sunny had Daisy Shah as one of her guests and both the actors seem to go down a long way.

Sunny shared a video where she can be seen dancing her heart out with Daisy Shah. The post was captioned as, ''Baby shark challenge with @shahdaisy we had so much fun I have a few more videos I will share soon. Daisy, we are the best!''

View this post on Instagram

Baby shark challenge with @shahdaisy we had so much fun I have a few more videos I will share soon. Daisy we are the best!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 7, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

On Sunny’s show, the two had fun dance segments, discussed beauty tips and spoke how one is surviving the lockdown by doing various other activities. Daisy also spoke about Haryanvi, a new language she's learning for a project and the actress was seen teaching Sunny some of the words. Not only that but both the actors were seen imitating Daniel Weber's dance moves which have been breaking the internet.

Also Read: Sunny Leone sets the internet on fire with her steamy bikini pictures

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results