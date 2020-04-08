Taapsee Pannu’s quarantined photoshoot is one glam thing you need to see today

óIt does look like the phone is turning out to be Taapsee Pannu's ultimate saviour during this lock-down. She is super active on Instagram these days, and keeps sharing plenty of priceless throwback photos. The latest one isn't a throwback, though.

A poser is always a poser, and Taapsee found a way out to do a photoshoot at home! She shared a photo of herself lying on the bed and reading a book, with her legs up and leaning on the wall. Quite glam! "Coz I really am busy during quarantine ! When you have an ‘in-house’ stylist, photographer, editor, basically all in one kind of species @devs213 #QuarantinePhotoshoot," she wrote.

And for everyone who doesn't know, Taapsee's younger sister Shagun celebrates her birthday today. A quarantined birthday doesn't exactly sound great, but we're sure they are doing their best to have fun. Waiting to see glimpses of the party!

Taapsee, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh and played world's oldest sharp-shooter from India, will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's production Haseen Dillruba.

