Nushrat Bharucha reveals her poetry skills to the world

Actress Nushrat Bharucha is all set to unveil her talent in poetry to the world. On World Poetry Day last month, she posted one of her compositions on Instagram, “Tum jaisi aadat chhod bhi doon… Khud ko khote hue hi sahi…Jhooth ki aankh mein hans bhi doon…Sach pehchaante hue his sahi…Saath hone ka ehsaas dila do agar…Woh nazar humaare naam kar do agar…Sab se churaate hue hi sahi…"

Talking to a tabloid, Nushrat revealed that she has been writing for around three years and has them all saved in her phone. The actress said she is very sensitive and shy about her writing. She revealed that it was the encouragement of her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana that gave her the courage to put out some of her couplets online.

View this post on Instagram

Tum jaisi aadat chhod bhi Doon… Khud ko khote hue hi sahi.. Jhooth ki aankh mein hans bhi Doon… Sach pehchaante hue hi sahi.. Saath hone ka ehsaas dila do agar.. Woh nazar humaare naam kar do agar.. Sab se churaate hue hi sahi.. -Nushrat Happy #WorldPoetryDay ????

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on Mar 21, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

Nushrat said that she writes in between work and since her work demands a lot of travelling, she writes during her commute. Nushrat's grandfather is a shayar and her aunt has also inherited this talent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrat's film Chhalaang was to release in March. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film. Nushrat and Rajkummar Rao made their debut 10 years ago together in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha breaking into a dance between her workout regimes is the best thing you will see today

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results