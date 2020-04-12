Katrina Kaif’s cooking disaster leaves the internet in splits

Katrina Kaif has turned quite a cook during this lock-down period, but not everything goes well all the time. She and her sister recently took over the kitchen to dish out something. An omelette or a pancake, what did it turn out to be? We don't know and neither does Kat…lol!

On Instagram, she shared a video wherein the sister simply looks at the pan and can't stop laughing while she herself makes a funny face. "We’re not sure what it is either …. we ll let u know when we do. #happyworldsiblingday," Katrina wrote. Never mind, happens to the best of us!

Not just cooking, but the actor has also gotten down to doing all sorts of household chores. She even feels that cleaning the house is a good exercise (which we do not deny at all). Just some days back, she shared a video of herself brooming the house. Funnily enough, the broom soon became a prop and she kind of started playing cricket with it!

Never mind. Whatever keeps you away from boredom during this time!

