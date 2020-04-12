Katrina Kaif’s cooking disaster leaves the internet in splits

Katrina Kaif has turned quite a cook during this lock-down period, but not everything goes well all the time. She and her sister recently took over the kitchen to dish out something. An omelette or a pancake, what did it turn out to be? We don't know and neither does Kat…lol!
On Instagram, she shared a video wherein the sister simply looks at the pan and can't stop laughing while she herself makes a funny face. "We’re not sure what it is either …. we ll let u know when we do. #happyworldsiblingday," Katrina wrote. Never mind, happens to the best of us!
We’re not sure what it is either …. we ll let u know when we do ???????????? #happyworldsiblingday
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 10, 2020 at 5:55am PDT
Never mind. Whatever keeps you away from boredom during this time!
