Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s quarantine antics are going to leave you smiling

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have been enjoying the time off during the lockdown, like every other celebrity. Spending some quality time together, Shahid Kapoor has shared the cutest and the goofiest video where he’s trying to get some attention from his wife Mira, but she just chooses to scroll through her phone.

These two have been giving us some major couple goals for the longest time and this video is going to make you fall in love with them even more. Addressing his wife as ‘sexy’, Shahid Kapoors goofy antics are not something you would want to miss. He uploaded the video with the caption, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine”, take a look at it.

We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey where he will play the role of a cricketer.

