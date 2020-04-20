Salman Khan releases the teaser of a soulful melody sung by him, ‘Pyaar Karona’, for his YouTube channel

Salman Khan has won a lot of hearts with his gestures for the FWICE workers during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor has truly proved that he is the Bhai of the industry for all the right reasons. Making his interactions with his fans a little more intimate and personal, Salman Khan has decided to start his own YouTube channel that is set to launch tomorrow. His unique ways of interacting with the fans surely make us fall for him even more.

He released a teaser of the song that he sang for the massive launch, titled ‘Pyaar Karona’. He has also co-written the song with one of the finest writers of the industry, Hussain Dalal. The music has been composed by Salman Khan’s favourites, Sajid-Wajid. He posted the teaser with the caption, “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow @thesajidwajid @adityadevmusic @hussain.dalal @believe_india @saajan_singh23 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayStrong #Lockdown #newmusic #Coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 18, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read: WOAH! Salman Khan to start his own YouTube channel

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results