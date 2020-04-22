Salman Khan sneaks-up on rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur during video chat and her reaction is priceless

Ever since lockdown was announced last month, Salman Khan, some of his family members and his good friends are at his Panvel farmhouse, Arpita Farms in quarantine. They are keeping stationed until the lockdown is over. Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has also joined the family.

In the latest video, Iulia Vantur was seen chatting with her followers on Instagram recently when Salman Khan crashed the live session and sneaked up on her. As soon as the actor realized he was on camera, he moved away as Iulia was left startled as she continued her chat session. She was seen gesturing at him during the chat session as she stood away from the camera.

Salman Khan has been releasing videos in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic urging everyone to stay indoors to keep their close ones safe. He has been financially aiding daily wage workers who work in the industry and have been left jobless amid the crisis.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan releases the teaser of a soulful melody sung by him, ‘Pyaar Karona’, for his YouTube channel

