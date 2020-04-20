John Abraham recites ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ poem by Milap Zaveri as he lauds the spirit of India amid coronavirus pandemic

India, like the rest of the world, is battling the novel coronavirus. The cases in the country have rapidly increased. But, the medical professionals are working day and night in order to help those affected and help contain the virus. In the wake of the battle, John Abraham took to Instagram to recite a poem ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ penned by Milap Zaveri as he lauded the spirit of India.

Sharing the video, John Abraham captioned it, “#MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India & the world. #MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India and the world… ???????????????? #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe.”

"When Milap came to me with this idea, I knew I had to do it. I wanted to be a part of this gesture that tells people how strong we have become by uniting in this dire situation and thank those who are risking their lives every day to help others. Humanity as a race is facing this threat on a global level and it is our job to help, motivate and inspire each other in any way we can. Through this video, we just wanted to tell everyone out there that we shall overcome this," John said in the video.

Milap Zaveri spoke about the video and said, "My inspiration comes from the power that we as a country have shown to fight this situation. We have stood together in this battle and are continuing to do so every day by following the protocol and staying safe in our homes. At the same time, the major reason we will win this battle is due to the medical professionals and policemen who are out there trying to save everyone they can. The video is dedicated to all these bravehearts and to the entire country. I wanted to do my bit, to show the people how they are the heroes. Thanks to the cooperation of my team and of course, John, we have tried to show our gratitude by capturing what we all feel.”

