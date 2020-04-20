Randeep Hooda goes horse-riding with Sam Hargrave in this throwback picture from Extraction

Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Sam Hargrave’s Extraction with actor Chris Hemsworth in the lead. The movie has been produced by Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Both Chris and director Sam Hargrave have praised Randeep for his performance in the film.

Recently, Randeep also took to Instagram to share throwback pictures and videos of him and Sam Hargrave where two are seen going horseriding during the shooting of the film. He also shared a video and recollected a hilarious instance when the two went horse-riding. He wrote, “#Throwback to the day @thesamhargrave and I felt like the pioneers of the west exploring the unknown territories!"

"After surveying the landscape from a height we took a little breather and got off the horses. There is a huge difference in trail riders like Sam and arena equitation riders like myself and they throw a leg up and mount. I tried the same thing and went over the horse and fell head first on the other side luckily without any damage. What followed was a good laugh at what happened, but that wasn’t all! Bridle come off my horses mouth and I had to get down again to fix it and mounted back with Sams help. The whole time I had my fingers crossed that nothing like that happens to Sam otherwise there goes my chance at being an action hero (who falls off horses like in a comedy not action ) ????! #Extraction #ShootDiaries," he wrote on Instagram.

Extraction will start streaming on 24th April on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram

A morning ride on the morning after #diwali on the #sabarmati river bed with the one and only @thesamhargrave .. Sam (masking up before it was in vogue as he says ????) grew up around horses and also started making his own little films and fight choreography, inspired from the books of our mutually favourite western writer #louiselamour .. when we first met we discussed a lot of characters from the #western movies including The Good The Bad and The Ugly by #sergioleone .. it was a great start to discovering where to go with Saju played by me in #Extraction .. we might have ended up with an #akirakurosawa ish character ???? #fridayflashback #shootdiaries #movies #horses #horselove #equitation #kathiawarihorses #indigenous #cowboys #गायकेछोरे

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on Apr 17, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

ALSO READ: Extraction director Sam Hargrave says Randeep Hooda gave amazing performance in Chris Hemsworth starrer

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results