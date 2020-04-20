Robin Wright’s Dog Is Keeping Up The Pace

Robin Wright and her comparatively new and younger husband (married summer of 2018) Clement Giraudet, were rarely seen out together until Covid-19 arrived, and now they are active and outside every day. Clement is the VIP relations manager for Saint Laurent and since celebrities have stopped borrowing designer clothes for the duration, Clement has a lot of free time. He’s spending it exercising outdoors with Robin. They ride bikes, walk their dog, and stroll around the west side daily – without benefit of masks or gloves. We wonder if Robin is as exhausted as their dog appears to be in this photo from yesterday…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results