Kartik Aaryan describes his quarantine routine as his sister takes a sweet revenge and slaps him during a video

Kartik Aaryan has been making the most of this lockdown with his antics and his sister, Kritika has been helping him with it. He has also started his own series of videos, Koki Poochega, that have become quite a hit on social media and he is being praised for his efforts by his fellow B-Townies.

Recently, he posted a TikTok video with his sister, where she slaps his right across his face. The caption on the video will surely be relatable to all the younger siblings! He posted it with the caption, “ubah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife #KokiToki”. Take a look at it.

The Aaryan siblings are clearly born entertainers!

Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife #KokiToki

