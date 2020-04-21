Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap make their daughter Varushka’s birthday special amid lockdown

With the lockdown happening, we all have got enough time to celebrate the little yet important things in life. Right from bonding with our loved ones to adjusting and accepting different shades of life, this quarantine period has been teaching us beautiful lessons of life. Speaking of that, National Award Winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana made their daughter Varushka's sixth birthday very special amid lockdown.

Since it's a quarantine birthday for little Varushka, the star parents decided to create all the decoration items at home with whatever stationery was available. Turning out to be a great bonding moment for the family, it's through these birthday preparations that the two kids learned new ways of creating art and enjoying every bit of it.

Right from creating streamers from newspapers, painting paper fans to making birthday banner for Varushka along with the confetti, the little ones did everything with their mamma dearest for this party at home. Funnily, as the trio continued with these art sessions, daddy Ayushmann Khurrana decided to entertain them by playing some guitar and piano to bring in the birthday cheer.

View this post on Instagram

This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6 year old! We @ayushmannk tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you ❤️ #daughter #daughtersarespecial #lockdownbirthday #recycle

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:07pm PDT

Ecstatic about the celebrations, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana further revealed, "We have been doing birthday preparations for the past 10 days. Since there weren’t any balloons or streamers available in the market we started making some homemade decorations. There was so much joy in recycling newspapers and painting paper sheets. While I'm making six small cakes, Ayushmann is helping me organize a treasure hunt for the kids, and he is also keeping us entertained with his music. It's going to be the four of us enjoying and playing games. I've also curated a special video which has birthday wishes from her classmates and our relatives. It's going to be a special one."

ALSO READ: CUTE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap take the TikTok couple’s challenge

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results